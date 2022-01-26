Two arrested for narcotics

Published 9:35 am Wednesday, January 26, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, The Orange Police Department Narcotics division, and the City of West Orange Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at 11 Park Place, Orange, Texas. Upon completion of the search warrant, A 39-year-old black male identified as Kevin Gardner was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance within 1000 ft of a School (Felony 3) and a 55-year-old black male identified as Izie Mitchell was arrested and charged with possession of Controlled Substance within 1000 ft of School (Felony 1.)

