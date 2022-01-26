Orange County COVID numbers for 1-26
Published 11:06 am Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for 1.25.22
641 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Jan 18- Jan 24. (106 confirmed, 535 probable).
Weekly Trend
The highest number of cases reported last week were among the following three age groups:
11-20yo (103 cases)
41-50yo (93 cases)
31-40yo (89 cases)
Monthly Trends
Cases for Orange County the past week have increased. Listed below are the reflected trends.
12/27-1/3: 254 new cases
1/4-1/10: 790 new cases
1/11-1/17: 803 new cases
1/18-1/24: 641 new cases
Children born in the years 2016- 2003 (5- 18 yo):
12/27-1/3: 18 new cases
1/4-1/10: 82 new cases
1/11-1/17: 161 new cases
1/18-1/24: 126 new cases
Hospitalizations
There are 9 cases currently being hospitalized:
4 vaccinated
1 on ventilator