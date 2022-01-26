Orange County COVID numbers for 1-26

Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for 1.25.22

641 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Jan 18- Jan 24. (106 confirmed, 535 probable).

Weekly Trend

The highest number of cases reported last week were among the following three age groups:

11-20yo (103 cases)

41-50yo (93 cases)

31-40yo (89 cases)

Monthly Trends

Cases for Orange County the past week have increased. Listed below are the reflected trends.

12/27-1/3: 254 new cases

1/4-1/10: 790 new cases

1/11-1/17: 803 new cases

1/18-1/24: 641 new cases

Children born in the years 2016- 2003 (5- 18 yo):

12/27-1/3: 18 new cases

1/4-1/10: 82 new cases

1/11-1/17: 161 new cases

1/18-1/24: 126 new cases

Hospitalizations

There are 9 cases currently being hospitalized:

4 vaccinated

1 on ventilator