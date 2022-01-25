Lady Bears rock Jasper in district soccer action

JASPER – The LC-M Lady Bears soccer team traveled to Jasper to take on the Lady Dawgs and brought home the win 6-1.

Offensively, the Lady Bears controlled the game from start to finish. At half the score was in the Lady Bears favor 3-0.

Some changes at half saw the Bears bringing in some of the younger team members to the game. Overall, everyone on the field contributed and held possession of the ball.

Continuous crashing of the goal and playing strong allowed the Bears to put three more on the board while Jasper snuck one past the defense on good placement of a free kick.