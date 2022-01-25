Lady Bears rock Jasper in district soccer action
Published 9:55 pm Tuesday, January 25, 2022
JASPER – The LC-M Lady Bears soccer team traveled to Jasper to take on the Lady Dawgs and brought home the win 6-1.
Offensively, the Lady Bears controlled the game from start to finish. At half the score was in the Lady Bears favor 3-0.
Some changes at half saw the Bears bringing in some of the younger team members to the game. Overall, everyone on the field contributed and held possession of the ball.
Continuous crashing of the goal and playing strong allowed the Bears to put three more on the board while Jasper snuck one past the defense on good placement of a free kick.
Stats on the night include Annabelle Fisher with 2 goals and 1 assist, Taylor Bull with 2 goals and 1 assist, McKenzie Freeman with 2 goals, and Maddie McConnell with an assist. The Lady Bears Varsity will be hosting Silsbee Friday at 7 pm for the first home game of the season.
The Lady Bears JV also brought home the win 1-0 after a hard-fought game that saw the Bears in possession of the ball the entire game. The goal was scored by Alan’s Flores off a corner kick by Caitlyn Long. The JV will be off on Friday and meet Vidor on Tuesday next week.