GIRLS HOOPS: Lady Bears rope Lumberton, OF falls in Silsbee

LUMBERTON – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears captured their fifth straight District 22-4A win by downing the Lumberton Lady Raiders 42-27 in a District 22-4A defensive slugfest at Raider Gym Tuesday night.

The Lady Bears improved to 6-3 in 22-4A play, just a half-game back of the second-place Lady Raiders, who are 6-2 now after LC-M avenged their loss to the Lady Raiders in the first half of district play.

Asia Robinson led the Lady Bears with 11 points. Aniyah Robinson fired in 10 points while Keylie Washburn chimed in with eight.

The Lady Bears will play host to West Orange-Stark Friday.

SILSBEE – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats dropped a 63-32 road decision to the first-place Silsbee Lady Tigers in 22-3A play at Tiger Gym Tuesday night.

Harleigh Rawls led the Lady Bobcats (4-4 in district) with 16 points and added three rebounds.

Greenlea Oldham notched seven points and six rebounds while Madison Greenway had four points.

The Lady Cardinals will look to bounce back Friday when they host Bridge City.