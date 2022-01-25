CPSO arrests Orange sex offender for unlawful presence

Lake Charles, LA – On January 19 Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Unit detectives arrested convicted sex offender, Brent W. Delino, 34, Orange, Texas, after an investigation revealed he was in violation of his sex offender registration requirements.

During the investigation it was learned Delino had been observed picking up a family member at a local school in Sulphur on several occasions. According to Delino’s registration requirements, due to his victim’s age, he is not allowed to be within 1000 feet of a school, park, or daycare.

On January 19 detectives located Delino at the school at which time he was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with unlawful presence of a sex offender. He was released on a $2,500 bond set by Judge Clayton Davis the following day.

Delino was convicted of sexual battery in 2013 in Calcasieu Parish. He was additionally convicted of unlawful presence of a sex offender in 2016 in Jeff Davis Parish.

CPSO Detective Cory Myers is the lead investigator on this case.

An arrest is an indication that probable cause exists to believe the subject was involved in the offense alleged. A person is innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.