Cardinals kick off district by booting Hawks

SOUR LAKE – The Bridge City boys soccer team started district play Tuesday night with a 3-1 win in Hardin-Jefferson vs. the Hawks.

Bridge City looks to reload after last season, reaching the playoffs for the first time in school history and graduating 14 players from the varsity roster.

The Cardinals opened the scoring in the first half with a long goal from Freshman Midfielder Jagger Carlin who was assisted by Sophomore defender Victor Hernandez. The Hawks answered the score right before halftime.

The second half favored the Cardinals as Junior Midfielder Keaton Doucet found the back of the net bringing the tally to 2-1.

Senior Defender Joey Murty assisted Junior Forward Jaden Martinez for a late break away goal before time expired, Jaden also assisted on a previous goal. The young Cardinals showed good poise to finish the competitive match.

Also playing well for the Cards was Freshman Midfielders Hudson Campbell, Austin Bellanger and Freshman Defender Eric Carranza.

Goal Keeper, Junior, Sebastian Sandino was also lights out all night.

The Cardinals travel to Jasper to take on the Bulldogs Friday at 5 p.m.