Quinn Minute – Moving day

by Rix Quinn

One of my friends just asked me, “I’m about to move. You got any ideas for organizing the process?”

Actually, I once read a book on getting organized. Unfortunately, right now it’s lost. But here are my suggestions:

First, throw away stuff you don’t need, like old gum wrappers, telephone books before 1999, and used envelopes. Keep important things like the TV, the DVD player, and that autographed photo from the mud-wrestling championships.

Next, sort your papers. For instance, school papers go in one pile. Bills and unreturned phone messages go in a different stack. So does toilet paper, unless that’s where you write phone messages.

Look under couches, chairs, beds, and cabinets for small items like earrings, necklaces, and watches. I once found cuff links at my old apartment, and wore them proudly until someone told me they were actually paper clips.

Have you inspected your new location? Before you move in, check the carpet for signs of dirt. It’s a bad sign if you have to check the dirt for signs of carpet.

Finally, I’ll always remember this saying from an old roommate:: “It’s good to have friends. But it’s better to have friends who can help you move.”

