Lady Bear booters compete in Salado tourney

The LC-M Lady Bear Soccer Team went 1-1-1 at Salado Eagle Classic this past weekend. The girls played against a lot of competitive, playoff contending teams! Overall, the weekend was extremely beneficial, and the girls showed up to play.

The first match against Lorena ended in a 1-1 tie. The lone goal was scored by Evelyn Mares. Defense had a great game with Matalyn Hill making big saves! The offense took a lot of shots and kept Lorena on their toes despite the cold temperature and snow flurries.

The second match against 6A Belton JVA saw a lot of goals scored by the Bears. The score was 7-4 and the Lady Bear defense worked through some injuries and a different lineup on the back line. Stats for the match were Annabelle Fisher with five goals, with four of those assists coming from freshman Taylor Bull. Maddie McConnell scored her first varsity goal of the season and Belton added an own goal to bring the tally to seven.

The final match was played against a competitive Salado team. Despite a close game the entire match, Salado snuck a backside goal past the Lady Bears in the final minute and a half of play. Matalyn Hill and the defense made up of Loren Rodriguez, Sydney Guidry, Kaylee Potter, Brooklyn Leonard, and Mallory Dollar played a tremendous game from start to finish.

The Lady Bears finished their preseason with a record of 5-4-1. They will begin district play on Tuesday when they take on the Jasper Lady Bulldogs in Jasper with JV beginning at 5 and Varsity following at 7. Their first home game of the season will be Friday with Varsity playing at 7.