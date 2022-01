District 22-4A hoop standings,Jan. 24

BOYS 22-4A HOOP STANDINGS

Silsbee 6-0

Orangefield 4-2

LC-M 4-2

WO-S 4-2

Lumberton 2-4

Vidor 1-5

Bridge City 0-6

This week’s games: Tuesday, Jan. 25: Lumberton at LC-M; Silsbee at Orangefield; Bridge City at Vidor; Friday, Jan. 28: Orangefield at Bridge City; LC-M at WO-S; Vidor at Lumberton

GIRLS 22-4A HOOP STANDINGS

Silsbee 7-1

Lumberton 6-1

LC-M 5-3

Orangefield 4-3

WO-S 4-4

Bridge City 1-7

Vidor 0-8

This week’s games: Tuesday, Jan. 25: Orangefield at Silsbee; LC-M at Lumberton; Vidor at Bridge City; Friday, Jan. 28: Bridge City at Orangefield; WO-S at LC-M; Lumberton at Vidor