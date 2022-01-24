Bobcat Tennis fares well at Beaumont Winter Classic

Published 10:18 am Monday, January 24, 2022

By Van Wade

Photo courtesy OFISD

Orangefield Varsity tennis competed at a freezing Beaumont Winter Classic on Friday. The first tournament of the year brought exciting results for the Bobcats as all team members placed. Marit Roemer and Phuong Tsan placed 4th in girls doubles. Shon Currie brought home the bronze 3rd place medal in boys singles.

In girls singles it was an all-Orangefield final between Alayna Dodd and Summer Hackbarth. Both girls fought hard and Summer took home the gold 1st place medal, while Alayna took home the silver 2nd place medal.

 

 

