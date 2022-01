Meet Oreo. He’s quirky, loving, and playful, and he’s waiting for his forever home with a human that will give him a chance. A mixed-breed who is already neutered, he’s about one and a half or two years old, and he weighs around 40-50 pounds. Please consider adopting or fostering Oreo. Visit the West Orange, Texas Animal Shelter Facebook page for more info, or call 409-883-3468.