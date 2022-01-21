Orange Police Beat 1.14-1.20.22

Published 8:30 am Friday, January 21, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from January 14 – January 20, 2022:

Friday, Jan. 14

  • Assault at the 100 block of Pine Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 5800 block of Farm to Market Road 105
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10
  • Assault at the 400 block of Knox Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 10th and Burton
  • Criminal trespass at the 4300 block of Highland Ave
  • Warrant at the 500 block of Knox Ave

Saturday, Jan. 15

  • Robbery at the 400 block of Knox Ave
  • Damaged property at the 2500 block of Park Ave

Sunday, Jan. 16

  • Driving under the influence alcohol at the 3700 block of Ridgemont Drive

Monday, Jan. 17

  • Theft at Edgar Brown and Bowling Lane
  • Harassment at the 4900 block of White Oak Road
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on 16th Street

Tuesday, Jan. 18

  • Theft at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Theft at the 4100 block of Interstate 10
  • Recovery of stolen property at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
  • Runaway at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
  • Lost property at the 2600 block of Bear Trails
  • Evading detention at the 1800 block of 16th and 1900 block of MacArthur Drive

Wednesday, Jan. 19

  • Fail to ID fugitive from justice at Sikes and Aster
  • Miscellaneous incidents at Interstate 10 westbound mile marker 875
  • Theft at the 1300 block of Park Ave
  • Assault at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Damaged property at the 400 block of Crepe Myrtle Ave
  • Warrant at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Theft at the 100 block of Lutcher Drive

Thursday, Jan. 20

  • Stolen vehicle at the 1400 block of Orange Ave
  • Weapons offense at the 900 block of 10th Street
  • Robbery at the 2500 block of Park Ave.
  • Abandon vehicle at the 4700 block of Old Oak Drive
  • Assist other agency at the 4600 block of Randall

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

More Crime

Texas Man Arrested for Making Election-Related Threats to Government Officials

ID thief who bought personal information with Bitcoin sent to prison

Tyler Man Indicted for Using Stolen Valor to Defraud Investors

crime

Houston doctors among seven Texas doctors and a hospital CEO to pay over $1.1 Million to settle kickback allegations

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar