Orange Police Beat 1.14-1.20.22
Published 8:30 am Friday, January 21, 2022
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from January 14 – January 20, 2022:
Friday, Jan. 14
- Assault at the 100 block of Pine Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 5800 block of Farm to Market Road 105
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10
- Assault at the 400 block of Knox Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 10th and Burton
- Criminal trespass at the 4300 block of Highland Ave
- Warrant at the 500 block of Knox Ave
Saturday, Jan. 15
- Robbery at the 400 block of Knox Ave
- Damaged property at the 2500 block of Park Ave
Sunday, Jan. 16
- Driving under the influence alcohol at the 3700 block of Ridgemont Drive
Monday, Jan. 17
- Theft at Edgar Brown and Bowling Lane
- Harassment at the 4900 block of White Oak Road
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on 16th Street
Tuesday, Jan. 18
- Theft at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Theft at the 4100 block of Interstate 10
- Recovery of stolen property at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
- Runaway at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Lost property at the 2600 block of Bear Trails
- Evading detention at the 1800 block of 16th and 1900 block of MacArthur Drive
Wednesday, Jan. 19
- Fail to ID fugitive from justice at Sikes and Aster
- Miscellaneous incidents at Interstate 10 westbound mile marker 875
- Theft at the 1300 block of Park Ave
- Assault at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Damaged property at the 400 block of Crepe Myrtle Ave
- Warrant at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Theft at the 100 block of Lutcher Drive
Thursday, Jan. 20
- Stolen vehicle at the 1400 block of Orange Ave
- Weapons offense at the 900 block of 10th Street
- Robbery at the 2500 block of Park Ave.
- Abandon vehicle at the 4700 block of Old Oak Drive
- Assist other agency at the 4600 block of Randall
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department