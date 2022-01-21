Man arrested for outstanding warrants

PRESS RELEASE — On Friday, January 21, 2022, the City of Orange Police Department’s Patrol Division observed a white male at 2404 Post Oak who they believed to be Grady Brian Leblanc III. Leblanc is a known wanted fugitive with warrants from Orange County and Jefferson County. Officers surrounded the residence and was able to make contact with the homeowner. During a search of the residence, Leblanc attempted to elude officers out of the rear of the residence. Leblanc was captured and placed into custody. During the encounter, Patience Morgan was also located and arrested. Morgan was also a wanted fugitive. Additional charges were filed against Leblanc for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon.