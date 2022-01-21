LSCO’s Posey, Buchholz nab MLF tournament on T-Bend

In their first tournament of the season, Gators Dakota Posey and Trent Buchholz won the Abu Garcia Major League College Series Southern Conference Fishing Tournament sponsored by Yeti at Toledo Bend with a weigh-in of 16-15.

Further, Jack Tindel and Brett Fregia placed 5th, Spencer Brister and Roeh Burton placed 16th, and Ethan Tant and Brenden Brones placed 45th.

And in more good news, Dakota Posey and Trent Buchholz and Jack Tindel and Brett Fregia qualified for the National Championship due to their performances!

Congratulations to the LSCO Fishing Club! What an incredible start to the season!