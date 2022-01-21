Lady Bears motor past Lady Cardinals to up district win streak to 4

BRIDGE CITY –Clicking on all cylinders, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears blitzed the Bridge City Lady Cardinals 85-17 in District 22-4A action at Cardinal Gym Friday night.

The Lady Bears have been so impressive of late, winning four straight games, including a big 75-64 home win over first-place Silsbee at home Tuesday night. The Lady Bears, now 5-3 in 22-4A play after starting 1-3, crushed the Lady Cardinals, 1-7 in district, in every facet of the game.

The Lady Bears have received great help from Buna transfers Asia Robinson, Aniyah Robinson and Amanni Robinson since they became eligible at the start of this semester while freshman Keylie Washburn has been sensational throughout her first campaign in a Lady Bear uniform.

Washburn powered the LC-M arsenal again Friday night, pouring in 26 points while grabbing eight rebounds. Asia Robinson notched a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Mackenzie Clark put on a three-point shooting clinic for LC-M in the second half, one that would have made Golden State’s Steph Curry jealous. Clark was a perfect 5-for-5 from three-point territory, scoring all her 15 points in the second half. All five shots never touched the rim, all nothing but net.

Aniyah Robinson contributed 11 points and snared seven rebounds while Kaitlyn Ewing added six points and Amanni Robinson five for the Lady Bears.

Rylyn Thornton and Morgan Louvier led the Lady Cardinals with six points apiece. Thornton hauled down eight rebounds for Bridge City while Kira Middleton added four.

The Lady Bears came out red-hot in the first quarter as they snared a 25-7 cushion by the end of the period. LC-M forced Bridge City into 11 turnovers in the first eight minutes.

It got tougher for the Lady Cardinals in the second quarter as the Lady Bears went on a 21-0 jaunt to lead 46-7 at halftime. Bridge City had 20 of its 30 turnovers in the first half.

Washburn pumped in 16 of her points in the first half.

The Bears went on a 22-2 spurt in the third quarter, sparked by three Clark treys to go up 68-9 entering the fourth. LC-M outscored Bridge City 43-2 in the middle two quarters.

The Lady Bears closed things out with a 17-8 run in the fourth.

LC-M finished with a huge 43-23 rebounding edge. The Lady Bears finished with just six turnovers.

LC-M was 8-of-12 from the free-throw line while the Lady Cardinals were just 3-of-10.

The Lady Bears will face a stern road test at second-place Lumberton Tuesday as they look to climb up the standings while the Lady Cardinals will remain at home by hosting Vidor. Bridge City got their lone 22-4A win with a road win at Vidor in the first half of 22-4A play.