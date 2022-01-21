Abbott to speak at Reagan-Trump Roundup in February

To The Leader

The Orange County Republican Party is hosting the Reagan-Trump Roundup on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Expo Center, 11475 FM 1442, Orange, TX 77630.

Governor Greg Abbott will be the Keynote Speaker. He will be joined by Rafael Cruz. (father of Ted Cruz). Several dignitaries besides the afore mentioned will also be present at the dinner.

Tickets are $80 per person or $150 per couple. Reserve Tables are available: Bull Riders are $2,000; Steer Wrestlers are $1,500;

Wrangler $1,000; and All-Around Cowboy $500. Dinner will be served.

Since this is a roundup, western attire is the dress for the event.

Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com. For more information Please call (409) 728-2820.