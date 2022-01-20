THSBCA preseason state baseball poll

Published 8:35 am Thursday, January 20, 2022

By Van Wade

Here is the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association 2022 Preseason Top 10 poll for each classification:

CLASS 6A:

  1. Rockwall Heath
  2. Southlake Carroll
  3. Katy Tompkins
  4. SA Reagan
  5. Rockwall
  6. Smithson Valley
  7. Prosper
  8. Atascocita
  9. Tomball
  10. Lake Travis

CLASS 5A:

  1. Friendswood
  2. Leander Rouse
  3. Lovejoy
  4. Lubbock Cooper
  5. College Station
  6. Barbers Hill
  7. CC Veterans Memorial
  8. Frisco Wakeland
  9. Hallsville
  10. Abilene Wylie

CLASS 4A:

  1. Pleasant Grove
  2. Sinton
  3. CC Calallen
  4. Rusk
  5. Argyle
  6. Boerne
  7. China Spring
  8. Lufkin
  9. Geronimo Navarro
  10. Sweeny

CLASS 3A:

  1. London
  2. Brock
  3. Grandview
  4. Bishop
  5. Gunter
  6. Cameron Yoe
  7. Jim Ned
  8. Woodville
  9. Shallowater
  10. Marion

CLASS 2A:

  1. Bosqueville
  2. New Deal
  3. Garrison
  4. Muenster
  5. Anson
  6. Shiner
  7. Alto
  8. Windthorst
  9. Beckville
  10. Sabinal

 

