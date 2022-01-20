THSBCA preseason state baseball poll
Published 8:35 am Thursday, January 20, 2022
Here is the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association 2022 Preseason Top 10 poll for each classification:
CLASS 6A:
- Rockwall Heath
- Southlake Carroll
- Katy Tompkins
- SA Reagan
- Rockwall
- Smithson Valley
- Prosper
- Atascocita
- Tomball
- Lake Travis
CLASS 5A:
- Friendswood
- Leander Rouse
- Lovejoy
- Lubbock Cooper
- College Station
- Barbers Hill
- CC Veterans Memorial
- Frisco Wakeland
- Hallsville
- Abilene Wylie
CLASS 4A:
- Pleasant Grove
- Sinton
- CC Calallen
- Rusk
- Argyle
- Boerne
- China Spring
- Lufkin
- Geronimo Navarro
- Sweeny
CLASS 3A:
- London
- Brock
- Grandview
- Bishop
- Gunter
- Cameron Yoe
- Jim Ned
- Woodville
- Shallowater
- Marion
CLASS 2A:
- Bosqueville
- New Deal
- Garrison
- Muenster
- Anson
- Shiner
- Alto
- Windthorst
- Beckville
- Sabinal