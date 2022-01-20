Paxton Joins Letter Against OSHA Mandate
Published 3:15 pm Thursday, January 20, 2022
AUSTIN –Attorney General Ken Paxton has joined several states in a comment letter opposing the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) proposed Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS), which
The Biden Administration has not withdrawn the proposed ETS despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling, issued on January 13, that OSHA does not have the statutory authority to impose a vaccine mandate. Its apparent intent to continue infringing upon the rights of millions of Americans, and to ignore the Court’s ruling, demonstrates a troubling disrespect for the rule of law.
“The constitution is clear, it is not lawful to force hard-working Americans to choose between their jobs and family’s financial security, on the one hand, and their physical well-being