Published 8:56 am Thursday, January 20, 2022

By Van Wade

Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for 1.18.22

803 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Jan 11- Jan 17. (156 confirmed, 647 probable).

Weekly Trend

The highest number of cases reported last week were among the following three age groups:

11-20yo (130 cases)
31-40yo (124 cases)
41-50yo (117 cases)

Monthly Trends

Cases for Orange County the past week have increased. Listed below are the reflected trends.

12/21-12/27: 169 new cases
12/27-1/3: 254 new cases
1/4-1/10: 790 new cases
1/11-1/17: 803 new cases

Children born in the years 2016- 2003 (5- 18 yo):

12/21-12/27: 6 new cases
12/27-1/3: 18 new cases
1/4-1/10: 82 new cases
1/11-1/17: 161 new cases

Hospitalizations

There are 14 cases currently being hospitalized:

4 vaccinated
1 on ventilator

