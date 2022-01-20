NWS Lake Charles weather update: 230 pm Thu 1.20.22

Patchy light rain could turn to patchy freezing rain and sleet later tonight, primarily along and south of the I-10 corridor. No ice accumulation is expected.

Temperatures will be below freezing each night through the weekend. A hard freeze (25 F or below) is expected in most of our region from Friday night into Saturday morning.

Another round of rain is expected Monday, ending on Tuesday. Temperatures will be above freezing, so no frozen precipitation is expected.