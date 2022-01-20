LC-M’s Boudreaux selected as Texas All-State musician

Benjamin Boudreaux, a member of the Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School Band program, will perform with the Association of Texas Small School Bands (ATSSB) All State Band on Saturday, February 12th, 2022 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center as part of the 2022 Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Clinic/Convention in San Antonio. Ben was chosen for this prestigious honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at District, Region, and Area levels.

Ben plays saxophone under the direction of his high school director, Jose Ochoa, a member of the TMEA and ATSSB associations. In addition, Ben is a student of Dr. Benjamin Cold from McNeese State University. This is Ben’s first time performing as a member of a Texas All State organization. Ben is the son of Bridget Redlich and Scott Boudreaux.

High school students selected to perform in the All-State concerts have competed through auditions to qualify at the state level. All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. More than 10,000 high school band students from across Texas auditioned in 22 different regions for a place in their respective all-region bands. The top chairs in each region advanced to one of the five area auditions across the state and only 286 of these students are selected for all-state honors.

These All-State students participate in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally-recognized conductors during the TMEA Clinic/Convention. Their performances for thousands of attendees bring this extraordinary event to a close. For the All-State concert schedule and conductor information, go to the Performances section of www.tmea.org/convention.