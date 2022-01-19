NWS Lake Charles weather update: 2:30 pm Wed 1.19.22

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible through the evening into the overnight hours. Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes are possible.

Sleet and freezing rain is possible Thursday night into Friday morning. No accumulation is expected so far.

A hard freeze (temperatures 25 F or below) is expected in most of our region Friday night into Saturday morning.

There is a slight 15% risk for severe storms in southeast Texas and parts of southwest, south central, and central Louisiana later this afternoon and tonight. Damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes are the primary threats.