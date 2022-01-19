Mauriceville Middle art students shine

The following 16 Mauriceville Middle School Art II students completed an art piece to participate in the 2022 Houston Livestock Show School Art Contest:

7th Graders – Kassidy Burrell, Hannah Crump, Cazador Edgerton, Brynnen Manning, Ashlynn Mobbs, Ava Montondon, Louis McClelland

8th Graders – Spencer Boyle, Carmen Hernandez, Lizzy Jaynes, Kayla Lopez, Isaac McMillion, Leo Mendoza, Clay Raney, Sarah Taylor, Zoe Winn

A panel of district judges chose the top 5 MMS art pieces to represent MMS at the district level judging against LCJH in Houston on Tuesday, 1/11/22. The top 5 MMS students were: Hannah Crump, Carmen Hernandez, Kayla Lopez, Louis McClelland, and Clay Raney. In Houston, at the district level judging, the students pictured below received Finalists ribbons.

Also, Great Job to LCJH for receiving Best in Show and Gold Medal!