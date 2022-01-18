Vidor Police Beat 1.9-1.15.22
Published 9:31 am Tuesday, January 18, 2022
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from January 9 – January 15, 2022:
Sunday, Jan. 9
- Burglary at the 100 block of Pine Shadow Street
Monday, Jan. 10
- Runaway juvenile at the 200 block of Mansfield Road
- Assist other agency at eastbound at the Farm to Market Road 1132 exit
- Assist other agency at the 100 block of Main Street
Tuesday, Jan. 11
- Burglary at the 100 block of North Lakeside Street
- Theft at North Dewitt and Old 90
- Damaged property at the 1200 block of State Hwy. 12
- Assist other agency at Denver and Courtland
Thursday, Jan. 13
- Suspicious activity at the 900 block of West Railroad Ave
- Fraud at the 200 block of Main Street
Friday, Jan. 14
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1300 block of Main Street
Saturday, Jan. 15
- Assist other agency at the 5400 block of State Hwy. 12
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department