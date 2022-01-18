Vidor Police Beat 1.9-1.15.22

Published 9:31 am Tuesday, January 18, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from January 9 – January 15, 2022:

Sunday, Jan. 9

  • Burglary at the 100 block of Pine Shadow Street

Monday, Jan. 10

  • Runaway juvenile at the 200 block of Mansfield Road
  • Assist other agency at eastbound at the Farm to Market Road 1132 exit
  • Assist other agency at the 100 block of Main Street

Tuesday, Jan. 11

  • Burglary at the 100 block of North Lakeside Street
  • Theft at North Dewitt and Old 90
  • Damaged property at the 1200 block of State Hwy. 12
  • Assist other agency at Denver and Courtland

Thursday, Jan. 13

  • Suspicious activity at the 900 block of West Railroad Ave
  • Fraud at the 200 block of Main Street

Friday, Jan. 14

  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1300 block of Main Street

Saturday, Jan. 15

  • Assist other agency at the 5400 block of State Hwy. 12

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

More Crime

Newton County Sheriff’s report 1.17.22

Man arrested for sex trafficking in Hardin County

crime

Fort Worth man sentenced for fraud and ID theft involving stolen U.S. Mail

Orange Police Beat 1.13.22

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar