Sage Grooms, Vidor High School women’s powerlifter pictured here with Coach Rodney Burks, lifted a total of 915 pounds to take first place in the recent Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association (THSWPA) meet. Grooms, a senior, is Coach Burks’ 15th State Champion powerlifter and is a returning State champion. Burks has coached powerlifting at Vidor High School for 23 years.