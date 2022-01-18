Second-ranked Silsbee gets past Bears

Published 9:42 pm Tuesday, January 18, 2022

By Van Wade

SILSBEE – The Silsbee Tigers, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 4A, got past the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears 92-60 in District 22-4A play at Tiger Gym Tuesday night.

Despite the loss, LC-M (3-2 in district), received a big outing from Ben Elliott, who fired in 28 points.Da’Marion Morris contributed 11 points to the Bear attack.

Harris led the Tigers (5-0 in district) with 27 points while Miller and Bottley had 15 points apiece.

The Bears will look to bounce back at home Friday against Bridge City.

