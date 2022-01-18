Newton County Sheriff’s report 1.17.22

Dawn Burleigh

Sheriff Robert Burby

Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 66 calls to service last week from January 10th to January 16, 2022.     We currently have 24 inmates in the following Jails, 12 housed in Newton, and 12 housed in Jasper.     Last week there were 6 individuals booked into the Jail.

The following individual(s) were booked and arraigned: 

Crisp, John Wayne           1/11/2022      MA     Theft Property >=$750 <$2,500

Rainwater, Michael Don   1/15/2022       F2       Indecency 2/child sexual contact

FS       MTRP (Criminal Mischief imp/int pub serv <30K

Barnes, Quentin Aquino    1/14/2022      MB     Criminal Trespass

Pittman, Heather Dianne  1/09/2022      MC     Public Intoxication

Brooks, Edward Jeremy     1/11/2022      MB     Criminal trespass

Stark, James Waldon         1/12/2022      MB     Terroristic threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI

The following calls to service and reports were received by NCSO:

Deweyville:  Trespassing/Attempted Theft, Welfare Concern, Civil Disturbance/Civil Stand by, Criminal Trespassing (Arrest), Extra Patrol, Civil Matter, Illegal Burning, Suspicious Activity Vehicle, Terroristic Threat

Buckhorn:  Burglary (Camp House broken into.  No items reported missing at time of report)

Bleakwood:  Animal Nuisance, Traffic Hazard

Bon Wier:    Suspicious Activity/Found Property, Theft, Welfare Concern

Sandjack:  Theft, Reported Criminal Trespassing (Arrest), Disturbance, II<V

Trout Creek:  Extra Patrol

Belgrade:  Trespassing/Extra Patrol

Toledo Bend:   Deadly Conduct   

Buna:     Terroristic Threat (Arrest)

Newton:  Adult Missing Person Reported (Located), Suspicious Activity (Vehicle revving up engine & driving up and down the road), Officer Assist (Family Notification), Hwy 190W (Reckless Driver coming from Jasper into the County), Disturbance (Verbal), Disturbance

 Fawil:  House Fire

Farrsville:   Traffic Hazard, Suspicious Activity (Trespassing on Hunting Lease)

Call:    Welfare Concern, Theft

 Wiergate:  Disturbance, Property Line Dispute

Devils Pocket:   Welfare Concern, Civil Disturbance, Kid riding 4-wheeler shining lights at houses

 Pine Grove:   Disturbance

Burkeville:     Reckless Driving, Welfare Concerns, Welfare Concern

Hartburg:   Reckless Driving

Old Champion:  Officer Assist (Welfare Concerns), Suspicious Activity/Vehicle

Jamestown:   Burglary

 Singletary Sites:  Reckless Driving, Welfare Concern

