Newton County Sheriff’s report 1.17.22
Published 8:41 am Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby
Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 66 calls to service last week from January 10th to January 16, 2022. We currently have 24 inmates in the following Jails, 12 housed in Newton, and 12 housed in Jasper. Last week there were 6 individuals booked into the Jail.
The following individual(s) were booked and arraigned:
Crisp, John Wayne 1/11/2022 MA Theft Property >=$750 <$2,500
Rainwater, Michael Don 1/15/2022 F2 Indecency 2/child sexual contact
FS MTRP (Criminal Mischief imp/int pub serv <30K
Barnes, Quentin Aquino 1/14/2022 MB Criminal Trespass
Pittman, Heather Dianne 1/09/2022 MC Public Intoxication
Brooks, Edward Jeremy 1/11/2022 MB Criminal trespass
Stark, James Waldon 1/12/2022 MB Terroristic threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI
The following calls to service and reports were received by NCSO:
Deweyville: Trespassing/Attempted Theft, Welfare Concern, Civil Disturbance/Civil Stand by, Criminal Trespassing (Arrest), Extra Patrol, Civil Matter, Illegal Burning, Suspicious Activity Vehicle, Terroristic Threat
Buckhorn: Burglary (Camp House broken into. No items reported missing at time of report)
Bleakwood: Animal Nuisance, Traffic Hazard
Bon Wier: Suspicious Activity/Found Property, Theft, Welfare Concern
Sandjack: Theft, Reported Criminal Trespassing (Arrest), Disturbance, II<V
Trout Creek: Extra Patrol
Belgrade: Trespassing/Extra Patrol
Toledo Bend: Deadly Conduct
Buna: Terroristic Threat (Arrest)
Newton: Adult Missing Person Reported (Located), Suspicious Activity (Vehicle revving up engine & driving up and down the road), Officer Assist (Family Notification), Hwy 190W (Reckless Driver coming from Jasper into the County), Disturbance (Verbal), Disturbance
Fawil: House Fire
Farrsville: Traffic Hazard, Suspicious Activity (Trespassing on Hunting Lease)
Call: Welfare Concern, Theft
Wiergate: Disturbance, Property Line Dispute
Devils Pocket: Welfare Concern, Civil Disturbance, Kid riding 4-wheeler shining lights at houses
Pine Grove: Disturbance
Burkeville: Reckless Driving, Welfare Concerns, Welfare Concern
Hartburg: Reckless Driving
Old Champion: Officer Assist (Welfare Concerns), Suspicious Activity/Vehicle
Jamestown: Burglary
Singletary Sites: Reckless Driving, Welfare Concern