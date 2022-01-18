Mustangs pull away from Cardinals, 77-56

BRIDGE CITY – After getting behind by double-digits in the early going, the West Orange-Stark Mustangs put on the afterburners against Bridge City as they got past the Cardinals 77-56 in District 22-4A play at Cardinal Gym Tuesday night.

Miichael Wardlow led four Mustangs in double figures as he poured in a game-high 22 points to go along with seven rebounds. Post Rocedric Pappillion had a double-double, tallying 17 points to go along with a game-high 11 rebounds. Guard Darren Anderson filtered in 17 points and fellow guard Aundrew Samuel had 11 points.

Ethan Oceguera paced the Cardinal arsenal with 14 points to go along with eight rebounds. Walker Britten and Rayburn Herbert each had three three-pointers apiece and both finished with 11 points. Fernando Rodriguez added eight points for the Cardinals while Lincoln Breaux grabbed six rebounds.

The Mustangs (3-2 in district play) found themselves down to the Cardinals (0-5 in district play) as much as 13-2 in the first quarter but they bounced back to finish the quarter with a 12-4 run to pull to within 17-14 by the end of the period.

Herbert had eight points in the period for the Cardinals, including two three-pointers while Pappillion had eight points in the quarter for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs put on the defensive intensity in the second quarter, forcing the Cardinals into nine turnovers as they went on a 24-15 run to lead 38-32 at the half.

Wardlow and Pappillion had seven points apiece in the quarter for the Mustangs while Oceguera had six for the Cardinals.

The Mustangs outscored the Cardinals 16-14 in the third quarter as Anderson fired in nine points in the period for WO-S. Britten hit a pair of three-pointers for the Cardinals as they trailed 54-46 entering the fourth quarter.

Bridge City got as close as 58-52 with a little over six minutes left but the Mustangs exploded on a 19-4 spurt to close out the game.

Wardlow had eight points for the Mustangs in the last eight minutes.

WO-S controlled the glass, outrebounding the Cardinals 35-22. Bridge City finished with 22 turnovers while the Mustangs had 14. WO-S was 5-of-6 from the free-throw line while Bridge City was 8-of-14.

The Mustangs return home to host Lumberton Friday to finish out the first half of 22-4A play while the Cardinals will be seeking their first district win with a trip to Little Cypress-Mauriceville.