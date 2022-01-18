Lady Bobcats net road win over Vidor

VIDOR – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats completed the sweep with a 53-21 District 22-4A road win over the Vidor Lady Pirates at Pirate Gym Tuesday night.

The top performers for the game were Harleigh Rawls with 13 points, two rebounds, and two assists. Kenadie DuBois had 13 points while Greenlea Oldham put up 11 points, seven rebounds and one assist. Madison Greenway chipped in five points, and was the leading rebounder with 10, and had one assist.

The Lady Bobcats (4-3 in district) will have a bye Friday but will continue district play next Tuesday against the Silsbee Lady Tigers on the road. Vidor fell to 0-7 in district play.