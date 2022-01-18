Bobcats scoot past Pirates by 17

By Keagan Smith

Orange Leader

ORANGEFIELD – A shorthanded Orangefield squad took down Vidor 56-39 in Tuesday night’s District 22-4A clash at Bobcat Gym.

The Bobcats entered the contest missing two starters, but didn’t let that stop them en route to a convincing win.

Orangefield scored the first basket of the game, and they didn’t relinquish the lead for the entire game. Zane Wrinkle came out of the locker room scorching hot, nailing three consecutive three-pointers in the first quarter. Wrinkle’s scoring outburst gave his team a 13-9 lead at the end of one.

The Pirates put more defensive pressure on Wrinkle in the second quarter, forcing his teammates to pick up the scoring load. Four different Bobcats dropped in a bucket or more each, and Orangefield led 26-15 at halftime.

Vidor’s already-cold offense screeched to a halt in the third quarter, scoring just four points. Meanwhile, the Bobcats continued their steady scoring with another 12 points. Ahead 38-19, they held total control.

The game’s final period ended up as the highest-scoring one. The Pirates finally broke their shooting slump and put up 20 points; nine coming from Bryce Loftin. However, the Bobcats scored 18 of their own to claim a 56-39 win over their district rival.

Zane Wrinkle paced Orangefield in scoring with 15 points and two steals. He was followed by his brother, Payton Wrinkle, who dropped 13. Morgan Sampson and Koltin Marshall led the team in rebounds with nine and eight, respectively.

Loftin’s 13 points were a team-best for Vidor while Brayden Root pitched in with nine.

The Bobcats now sit at 4-2 in 4A-District 22 before their next game against Silsbee at home on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Vidor falls to 1-4 in district ahead of their meeting with Silsbee on Friday, Jan. 21.