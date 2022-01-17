Lady Bears nail down 3 wins at PN-G tourney

The LC-M Lady Bears JV and Varsity traveled to PNG Saturday for the final day of the Cajun Classic.

The Varsity team came home with a 3-0 win over the Dayton Lady Broncos. Annabelle Fisher finished the match with a hat trick and Mariah Ammons added an assist. Matalyn Hill and the defense comprised of Loren Rodriguez, Kaylee Potter, Sydney Guidry, Mallory Dollar, Brooklyn Leonard, and Makinzi Stevens kept the Broncos scoreless with Hill collecting the clean sheet. The Lady Bears finished the tournament 3-1 and have an overall record of 4-2 on the season.

The JV battled against the Dobie Lady Longhorns for their final match of the tournament with the score being 0-3 in the end. The JV finished the tournament with a 1-2 record.

Both teams will travel to The Reservation Tuesday night to take on the PNG Lady Indians. JV will begin at 5 p.m. and Varsity will follow at 7 p.m.

The JV and Varsity LC-M Lady Bears traveled to The Reservation on Thursday to compete in the Cajun Classic. The Varsity played against Huffman and Humble for their first games of the tournament.

The Lady Bears Varsity left it all on the field but came up short against a good Huffman team 0-1. The defense for the Bears held the Falcons scoreless until under the two-minute mark in the second half. Offensively, the Lady Bears were a continuous threat but could not find the back of the net.

The second match of the day for the Varsity was against the very aggressive Humble Lady Wildcats. The Lady Bears dominated play and held their own. Despite playing a great defensive game, the Wildcats were able to sneak two goals past the Bears defense. Offensively, the Lady Bears shared the spotlight with Mariah Ammons, Annabelle Fisher, and McKenzie Freeman each scoring a goal apiece with Fisher adding two assists.

The Lady Bears JV saw the Nederland JV for the second time this season and showed tremendous improvement from their first meeting! The Bears walked away with a 2-0 win! Freya Jonas scored both goals with Kyndall Davis adding an assist.

The LC-M Lady Bears booted Crosby 4-0 in their second day of action at the PN-G Cajun Classic.

. The clean sheet for the day was recorded by Matalyn Hill with the tremendous effort from a combination of players including Loren Rodriguez, Kaylee Potter, Sydney Guidry, Makinzi Stevens, Mallory Dollar, Sarah Hormell, Lauren Tinsley, and Addyson Dryden. The offense continued to be a threat the entire match and kept the Lady Cougar defense on their toes. Stats on the match are Evelyn Mares with her first Varsity goal and assist, Annabelle Fisher with two goals and one assist, Mariah Ammons tallied a goal, and McKenzie Freeman with an assist.