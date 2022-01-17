District 22-4A basketball standings, Jan. 17
Published 8:46 am Monday, January 17, 2022
BOYS 22-4A HOOP STANDINGS
Silsbee 4-0
LC-M 3-1
Orangefield 3-2
WO-S 2-2
Lumberton 2-3
Vidor 1-3
Bridge City 0-4
This week’s games: Tuesday, Jan. 18: LC-M at Silsbee; WO-S at Bridge City; Vidor at Orangefield; Friday, Jan. 21: Bridge City at LC-M; Lumberton at WO-S; Silsbee at Vidor.
GIRLS 22-4A HOOP STANDINGS
Silsbee 6-0
Lumberton 5-1
Orangefield 3-3
WO-S 3-3
LC-M 3-3
Bridge City 1-5
Vidor 0-6
This week’s games: Tuesday Jan. 18: Orangefield at Vidor; Bridge City at WO-S; Silsbee at LC-M; Friday, Jan. 21: WO-S at Lumberton; LC-M at Bridge City; Vidor at Silsbee.