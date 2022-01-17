District 22-4A basketball standings, Jan. 17

BOYS 22-4A HOOP STANDINGS

Silsbee 4-0

LC-M 3-1

Orangefield 3-2

WO-S 2-2

Lumberton 2-3

Vidor 1-3

Bridge City 0-4

This week’s games: Tuesday, Jan. 18: LC-M at Silsbee; WO-S at Bridge City; Vidor at Orangefield; Friday, Jan. 21: Bridge City at LC-M; Lumberton at WO-S; Silsbee at Vidor.

GIRLS 22-4A HOOP STANDINGS

Silsbee 6-0

Lumberton 5-1

Orangefield 3-3

WO-S 3-3

LC-M 3-3

Bridge City 1-5

Vidor 0-6

This week’s games: Tuesday Jan. 18: Orangefield at Vidor; Bridge City at WO-S; Silsbee at LC-M; Friday, Jan. 21: WO-S at Lumberton; LC-M at Bridge City; Vidor at Silsbee.