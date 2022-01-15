United Way presents Recovery Council of SETX Unity Treatment Center aids in second chances

By Dawn Burleigh

(Editor’s Note: This is part 16 of a 21-part series on the partners of United Way of Orange County.)

Recovery Council of Southeast Texas ‘ Unity Treatment Center is a male, inpatient treatment facility which offers individual counseling, group counseling and education on how to maintain an alcohol/drug free lifestyle after discharge. The center is also a partner with United Way of Orange County.

While Recovery Council of Southeast Texas has a location in Orange and is planning to relocate to a larger facility soon, the Unity Treatment Center is located in Beaumont.

“We have a 24/7 residential center for men at this point, ” Executive Director Tom Aardahl said. “We are looking at a larger location for a wing for women. It is important to me to serve females as well.”

Currently, there is no such facility in the area for women seeking help with chemical dependency.

“We don’t treat just individuals,” Aardahl said. “We treat the whole family.”

Offering a structured environment can assist in the recovery of an individual.

“It is a way of doing things where we can see results,” Aardahl said.

In 2022, the programs is looking to add more outpatient services, assessments, individual and group counselling, treatment planning.

“All our counselors are certified,” Aardahl said.

The program is regulated and certified by the state of Texas.

Offering services for men and women, it also has programs specialized for females.

“We also have programs for adolescents ages 9-15,” Aardahl said. “They do not intact with the adults, only the counselors.”

There are also programs geared towards veterans.

“Drinking is a part of the culture when one is in the service. It can impact pretty heavily when returning to civilian life,” Aardahl said. “We have VA Services for PTSD.”

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a disorder that develops in some people who have experienced a shocking, scary, or dangerous event. It is natural to feel afraid during and after a traumatic situation. Fear triggers many split-second changes in the body to help defend against danger or to avoid it.

The condition may last months or years, with triggers that can bring back memories of the trauma accompanied by intense emotional and physical reactions.

Symptoms may include nightmares or unwanted memories of the trauma, avoidance of situations that bring back memories of the trauma, heightened reactions, anxiety, or depressed mood.

Treatment includes different types of trauma-focused psychotherapy as well as medications to manage symptoms.

“We help people who at the end of their rope,” Aardahl said. “They have burned bridges with family and have lost everything. The funds from United Way is a huge part of helping give them a second chance.”

The center does not turn away anyone in need of treatment but with the inability to pay. Funding through the United Way helps bridge the gap between those who cannot pay and those with insurance.

“We serve everyone,” Aardahl said. “Not only the poor, or the abused. It effects everybody. United Way helps those people. Can help those with nothing.”

Serving with the program for two years, Aardahl said it has been in the area for over 60 years.

“Some of the best people I ever met in my life I have met here,” Aardahl said. “They turn their lives around and then given the chance to give back and make amends. Do not let them be forgotten.”

Next week, the discussion with Aardahl continues with Recovery Council of Southeast Texas – Right Choice of Orange County.

For more information concerning Recovery Council of Southeast Texas – Unity Treatment Center, call 409-842-2408 or visit www.recoverycouncilsetx.org/

To make a donation to United Way of Orange County, visit https://tinyurl.com/mvb46fy7