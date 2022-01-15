State Comptroller distributes $993 Million in monthly sales tax revenue

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $992.9 million in local sales tax allocations for January, 26.8 percent more than in January 2021. These allocations are based on sales made in November by businesses that report tax monthly.

While state wide sales tax revenue was up, not all Orange County entities saw an increase.

City of Pine Forest saw a 61-percent decrease in payments compared to the same payment last year when comparing $30,816.57 last year to $12,002.71 for this payment.

Rose City also saw a decrease in payments this period. Last year, for this payment, the city received $14,423.50. This year the payment was almost 16-percent lower at $12,140.36

Orange County ESD#3 received over 11-percent less with $20,495.35 this year compared to $23,128.78 for the same payment last year.

Orange County also started off slow with almost 4-percent less in sales tax revenue when comparing $578,263.72 in January 2021 to $555,607.62 in January 2022. These numbers are based on sales in November 2021.

City of Orange received the highest percentage of sales tax revenue at almost 13-percent more this payment of $555,214.40 compared to $493,447.43 same payment last year.