LC-M Soccer Lady Bears busy at PN-G Cajun Classic

The JV and Varsity LC-M Lady Bears traveled to The Reservation on Thursday to compete in the Cajun Classic. The Varsity played against Huffman and Humble for their first games of the tournament.

The Lady Bears Varsity left it all on the field but came up short against a good Huffman team 0-1. The defense for the Bears held the Falcons scoreless until under the two-minute mark in the second half. Offensively, the Lady Bears were a continuous threat but could not find the back of the net.

The second match of the day for the Varsity was against the very aggressive Humble Lady Wildcats. The Lady Bears dominated play and held their own. Despite playing a great defensive game, the Wildcats were able to sneak two goals past the Bears defense. Offensively, the Lady Bears shared the spotlight with Mariah Ammons, Annabelle Fisher, and McKenzie Freeman each scoring a goal apiece with Fisher adding two assists.

The Lady Bears JV saw the Nederland JV for the second time this season and showed tremendous improvement from their first meeting! The Bears walked away with a 2-0 win! Freya Jonas scored both goals with Kyndall Davis adding an assist.

The Lady Bears travel back to PNG on Friday. JV plays at 9:30 vs Kelly and Varsity plays at 12:30 vs Crosby.