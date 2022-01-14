Lady Bears roll to win at PN-G tourney

The LC-M Lady Bears booted Crosby 4-0 in their second day of action at the PN-G Cajun Classic.

. The clean sheet for the day was recorded by Matalyn Hill with the tremendous effort from a combination of players including Loren Rodriguez, Kaylee Potter, Sydney Guidry, Makinzi Stevens, Mallory Dollar, Sarah Hormell, Lauren Tinsley, and Addyson Dryden. The offense continued to be a threat the entire match and kept the Lady Cougar defense on their toes. Stats on the match are Evelyn Mares with her first Varsity goal and assist, Annabelle Fisher with two goals and one assist, Mariah Ammons tallied a goal, and McKenzie Freeman with an assist.

The JV and Varsity teams will wrap up day three at the Cajun Classic tomorrow. JV will play Dobie at 11:30 and Varsity will play Dayton at 10.