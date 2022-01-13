Weather update 2:30 p.m. Thu 1.13.22

Our next frontal system will move through the region on Saturday, bringing a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms along with a drop in temperatures.

Temperatures will gradually moderate back into the upper 60s to low 70s through the first half of next week, as high pressure slides across the Southeastern US.

After a brief warming trend, another frontal system will move through the region around the Wed-Thu time period, bringing some isolated showers as well as a slight cool down for the second half of the week.

Most rivers across the region are below flood criteria this week, however, a few points across SE TX/SW LA are near flooding. These include Pine Island Bayou near Sour Lake, TX, Village Creek near Kountze, TX, and Calcasieu River near White Oak Park.