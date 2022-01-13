Texas Man and Nebraska Woman Charged with Second Degree Murder, Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Plano, Texas, man, and a Niobrara, Nebraska, woman have been indicted by a federal grand jury for Second Degree Murder, Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

Alexis Delarosa, age 31, and Justina Tuttle, age 37, were indicted on September 8, 2021. Tuttle appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on December 16, 2021, and Delarosa appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on January 10, 2022. They both pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, up to five years of supervised release, and up to $400 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on or about December 21, 2020, both Delarosa and Tuttle murdered George Cournoyer, Jr. and aided and abetted each other in doing so. The Indictment also alleges that Delarosa assaulted Cournoyer with a hammer, and that Tuttle assaulted Cournoyer with a baseball bat.

The charges are merely accusations and Delarosa and Tuttle are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Yankton Sioux Law Enforcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann M. Hoffman is prosecuting the case.

Delarosa was returned to State custody and Tuttle was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has been set for March 15, 2022.