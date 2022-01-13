Orangefield students attend RYLA Camp

Published 8:38 am Thursday, January 13, 2022

By Van Wade

Photo courtesy OFISD

Orangefield High School students Mackenzie Haley, Cade Smith, Mary Wernig, and Shea Pietz attended RYLA this weekend at the Pineywoods Baptist Encampment. Mary Wernig received the honor of being invited to attend the 2023 RYLA as a camp counselor. Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) is an intensive leadership experience organized by Rotary clubs and districts where you develop your skills as a leader while having fun and making connections.

