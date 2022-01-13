Orange Police Beat 1.12.22
Published 8:30 am Thursday, January 13, 2022
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from January 12, 2022:
- Stolen vehicle at the 4500 block of Lutcher Drive
- Money laundering at Womack and Old 90
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Main
- Warrant at Clark and State Hwy. 87
- Forgery at the 2600 block of International
- Controlled substance at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
- Assault in police officer at the 2100 block of Park Ave
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department