Orange Police Beat 1.12.22

Published 8:30 am Thursday, January 13, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from January 12, 2022:

  • Stolen vehicle at the 4500 block of Lutcher Drive
  • Money laundering at Womack and Old 90
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Main
  • Warrant at Clark and State Hwy. 87
  • Forgery at the 2600 block of International
  • Controlled substance at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
  • Assault in police officer at the 2100 block of Park Ave

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

More Crime

Orange person indicted for assault on officer

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 1.3-1.9.22

Orange Police Beat 1.11.22

Orange Police Beat 1.10.22

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar