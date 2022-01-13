LU Athletics Director Born to take leave of absence
Published 12:22 pm Thursday, January 13, 2022
BEAUMONT – Lamar University Athletics Director Marco Born is taking a leave of absence for personal reasons for the foreseeable future, effective immediately.
Associate Athletic Director Helene Thill will serve as acting director in Born’s absence. Thill joined LU’s athletic department as assistant athletic director for academic affairs in 2001 and was promoted to associate athletic director in 2011.