Juvenile arrested for evading and assault of police officer

A 12-year-old female was arrested late Wednesday night after evading police and assaulting a police officer at approximately 9:22 p.m. in Orange.

An officer noticed a vehicle traveling at 91 mph driving with no tail lights on down Park Street. The officer attempted to catch the vehicle but was unable to catch the vehicle.

About an hour later, the same officer noticed the vehicle again and attempted to stop the driver.

The driver refused to stop which led officers on a high-speed chase throughout parts of Orange.

The driver rammed one vehicle during the pursuit before finally crashing at the intersection of 16th Street and Interstate 10 at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Officers quickly apprehended the female driver and discovered she was 12 years old. The female was quickly apprehended and taken into a

police custody.

Officers were not aware of the race or gender or age of the driver at the time of the chase.