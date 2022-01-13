District 22-4A boys, girls hoop standings Jan. 13

BOYS 22-4A HOOP STANDINGS

Silsbee 3-0

LC-M 3-0

WO-S 2-1

Orangefield 2-2

Lumberton 1-3

Vidor 1-3

Bridge City 0-3

This week’s games: Friday, Jan. 14: Bridge City at Lumberton; Orangefield at LC-M; Silsbee at WO-S; Tuesday, Jan. 18: LC-M at Silsbee; WO-S at Bridge City; Vidor at Orangefield

GIRLS 22-4A HOOP STANDINGS

Silsbee 5-0

Lumberton 4-1

Orangefield 3-2

WO-S 3-2

LC-M 2-3

Bridge City 1-4

Vidor 0-6

This week’s games: Friday, Jan. 14: Lumberton at Bridge City; LC-M at Orangefield; WO-S at Silsbee; Tuesday Jan. 18: Orangefield at Vidor; Bridge City at WO-S; Silsbee at LC-M