District 22-4A boys, girls hoop standings Jan. 13
Published 8:31 am Thursday, January 13, 2022
BOYS 22-4A HOOP STANDINGS
Silsbee 3-0
LC-M 3-0
WO-S 2-1
Orangefield 2-2
Lumberton 1-3
Vidor 1-3
Bridge City 0-3
This week’s games: Friday, Jan. 14: Bridge City at Lumberton; Orangefield at LC-M; Silsbee at WO-S; Tuesday, Jan. 18: LC-M at Silsbee; WO-S at Bridge City; Vidor at Orangefield
GIRLS 22-4A HOOP STANDINGS
Silsbee 5-0
Lumberton 4-1
Orangefield 3-2
WO-S 3-2
LC-M 2-3
Bridge City 1-4
Vidor 0-6
This week’s games: Friday, Jan. 14: Lumberton at Bridge City; LC-M at Orangefield; WO-S at Silsbee; Tuesday Jan. 18: Orangefield at Vidor; Bridge City at WO-S; Silsbee at LC-M