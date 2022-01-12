WO-S students have fun at RYLA Leadership Camp

West Orange-Stark students Bella Bright, Ciara Dunn, and Alicia Odom attended the RYLA leadership camp this weekend.

Students were nominated by their teachers and then interviewed by Rotary members. From the 12 that were interviewed, only three students were chosen. They spent the weekend working on team-building activities as well as leadership activities. As a result, Bella was asked to come back as a camp counselor next year.

It is an honor to attend and considered a scholarship as Orange Texas Rotary Club sponsors for each student to participate in the camp.