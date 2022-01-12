Vidor FFA enjoys Greenhand Camp

Vidor High School FFA participated in the Area IX FFA Greenhand Camp on December 8th. These students are first year FFA members who traveled to Nacogdoches, TX to participate in a Future Farmers of America leadership workshop with the Area IX FFA Officers. This is one of many leadership development opportunities these students will participate in as Vidor FFA members.

Back Row (l to r): Gracie Burns, Katelyn Villafano, Laikyn Reese, Noel Weaver, Cali Ingle, Danielle Sykes.

Front Row (l to r): Nathan Evans, Jannah Kasper, Brooklyn Lacouture, Kara Bossier