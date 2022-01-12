VIDEO: CeCe Winans to perform at Lutcher Theater

To The Leader

The best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, CeCe Winans will perform at Lutcher Theater on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and are available online at lutcher.org. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more, students, and active military. Call the Lutcher Theater Box Office at 409.886.5535 for more information or to purchase tickets.

CeCe Winans has long since cemented her status as one of the most accomplished and celebrated women in music history. It would be easy to look back and rest on such illustrious honors, but Winans has always had her eyes fixed firmly on the future and is constantly evolving. Her latest chart-topping musical offering, “Believe For It” is her first live recording featuring some of the biggest songs in Christian music today.

“I’m thrilled with the success of Believe For It because I think the message of the song is more important today than ever before. I celebrate reaching Top 10 and the millions of views the videos have received, not because it elevates me in any way, but because the songs promote the truth of the Gospel and the hope we have in Christ,” says Winans.

The award-winning trailblazer delivers two new cuts, “No Greater” and the title track, “Believe For It” which was penned by the collaborative efforts of Mitch Wong, Kyle Lee, Dwan Hill, and Winans. Additional tracks such as, “Never Lost,” “Hunger,” “Shepherd,” and “Worthy of It All,” lead worshipers straight to the throne room where their strength is sure to be renewed.

Winans’ melodic journey spans over 40 years of recording and performing as both a solo artist and as a duo with her brother BeBe, she has influenced a generation of gospel and secular vocalists over the course of her astonishing career. Her mantel today holds a staggering 12 Grammy Awards, 23 Dove Awards, and 7 Stellar Awards. She’s been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Nashville Music City Walk of Fame, in addition to being named a Trailblazer of Soul by BMI and garnering multiple NAACP Image Awards, Soul Train Awards, Essence Awards, and more. She’s sold over 5 million albums in the US, topping the Gospel charts repeatedly while crossing over with smashes like “Count On Me,” her stunning duet with Whitney Houston from the multi-platinum ‘Waiting To Exhale’ soundtrack, which sold 2 million copies and cracked the Top 10 on the Pop, R&B, and Adult Contemporary charts. She touched millions more with inspirational performances everywhere from Oprah to The White House, including The American Music Awards and The Kennedy Center Honors paying tribute to the late legendary actress, Cicely Tyson.

In her record-breaking 2021, Winans garnered five additional Dove Award nominations to her ever-increasing resume: Gospel Artist of the Year, Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year, “Never Lost,” Gospel Album of the Year, and Gospel Worship Song of the Year, “Believe For It.” The fifth nomination, Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year came via her collaboration with country music superstar Carrie Underwood on the classic hymn, “Great is Thy Faithfulness.”

CeCe Winans will perform for one night only in Orange, Texas. The Lutcher Theater for the Performing Arts is the prominent presenter of Broadway, national and international tours, award-winning artists, renowned dance, and acclaimed children’s performances for Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana. The Lutcher offers a world-class experience to every audience member along with unforgettable memories.