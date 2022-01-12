Orange Police Beat 1.11.22
Published 3:25 pm Wednesday, January 12, 2022
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from January 11, 2022:
- Theft at the 5600 block of Mickler Drive
- Assault at the 4900 block of Woodway Drive
- Harassment at the 3700 block of Hemlock
- Weapons offense at the 869 mile marker west bound
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Forgery at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 105 and 44th Street
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
- Runaway on Circle P
- Assault at the 600 block of Decatur Street
- Warrant at the 2200 block of McKee Drive
- Theft at the 1000 block of Ruby Lane
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department