Orange person indicted for assault on officer

Shelbie Perry, 24, was indicted by Jefferson County Grand Jury on Wednesday for a second-degree felony of assault on a peace officer. The incident occurred on October 30, 2021 at Red’s Icehouse at the 7600 block of College Street in Beaumont, according to an affidavit for arrest.

A Beaumont police officer responded to assist officers on the scene for a disturbance at approximately 10:40 p.m. At the time, Perry was sitting on the ground in the parking lot. She was detained with her hand in handcuffs behind her back.

As the officer exited his vehicle, he observed Perry attempt to stand and another officer advise her to remain seated. Perry then used her right leg to kick the officer next to her. The two officers attempted to place Perry in the rear of a police vehicle and Perry kicked the same officer again, this time in his torso area.

Perry also resisted by kicking her legs and wedging er leg between the door and the vehicle preventing the officer from closing the door.

Perry was arrested for assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Indictment is not considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.