Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 1.3-1.9.22
Published 4:31 pm Wednesday, January 12, 2022
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from January 3 – January 9, 2022:
Monday, Jan. 3
- Disturbance at the 9600 block of Windham Road in Orange.
- Theft at the 6000 block of Mesquite Drive in Orange
Tuesday, Jan. 4
- Cruelty to animals at the 900 block of Sharon Lane in Vidor
- Deadly conduct at the 400 block of Gerald Street in Vidor
- Found property at the 8300 block of Interstate 10 in Orange
- Burglary at the 100 block of Lakeview Road in Vidor
- Theft at Parish Cemetery Road in Orange
- Disturbance at the 4000 block of Carlene Street in Orange
- Civil at the 8000 block of Northridge Drive in Orange
- Disturbance at the 1600 block of Deer Park in Vidor
- Traffic stop at the 9000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
- Animal bite at the 1100 block of Central Drive in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 1100 block of Buckhorn Road in Vidor
Wednesday, Jan. 5
- Fraud at the 8400 block of Old Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Disturbance at the 5100 block of Michelle Road in Orange
- Disturbance at the 800 block of Redwing Street in Bridge City
Thursday, Jan. 6
- Suspicious circumstances at the 300 block of Sharon Lane in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 2400 block of Joe Lane in Orange
- Animal bite at the 3600 block of Farm to Market 1131 in Vidor
Friday, Jan. 7
- Assist other agency at the 6500 block of farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
- Theft at the 300 block of Sharon Lane in Vidor
- Assist other agency at the 500 block of North Main Street in Vidor
Saturday, Jan. 8
- Burglary at the 2900 block of Elm Road in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 100 block of Luther Circle in Vidor
Sunday, Jan. 9
- Fire at the 6700 block of Lancaster Drive in Orange
- Suspicious person at the 4600 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor
- Suspicious circumstances on Mesquite Drive in Orange
- Disturbance at the 3100 block of Woodland Ridge in Orange
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office