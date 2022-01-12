Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 1.3-1.9.22

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from January 3 – January 9, 2022:

Monday, Jan. 3

  • Disturbance at the 9600 block of Windham Road in Orange.
  • Theft at the 6000 block of Mesquite Drive in Orange

Tuesday, Jan. 4

  • Cruelty to animals at the 900 block of Sharon Lane in Vidor
  • Deadly conduct at the 400 block of Gerald Street in Vidor
  • Found property at the 8300 block of Interstate 10 in Orange
  • Burglary at the 100 block of Lakeview Road in Vidor
  • Theft at Parish Cemetery Road in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 4000 block of Carlene Street in Orange
  • Civil at the 8000 block of Northridge Drive in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 1600 block of Deer Park in Vidor
  • Traffic stop at the 9000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
  • Animal bite at the 1100 block of Central Drive in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 1100 block of Buckhorn Road in Vidor

Wednesday, Jan. 5

  • Fraud at the 8400 block of Old Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 5100 block of Michelle Road in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 800 block of Redwing Street in Bridge City

Thursday, Jan. 6

  • Suspicious circumstances at the 300 block of Sharon Lane in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 2400 block of Joe Lane in Orange
  • Animal bite at the 3600 block of Farm to Market 1131 in Vidor

Friday, Jan. 7

  • Assist other agency at the 6500 block of farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
  • Theft at the 300 block of Sharon Lane in Vidor
  • Assist other agency at the 500 block of North Main Street in Vidor

Saturday, Jan. 8

  • Burglary at the 2900 block of Elm Road in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 100 block of Luther Circle in Vidor

Sunday, Jan. 9

  • Fire at the 6700 block of Lancaster Drive in Orange
  • Suspicious person at the 4600 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor
  • Suspicious circumstances on Mesquite Drive in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 3100 block of Woodland Ridge in Orange

