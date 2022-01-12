Orange County COVID cases spike up
Published 1:09 pm Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for 1.11.22
790 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Jan 4- Jan 10. (73 confirmed, 717 probable).
Weekly Trend
The highest number of cases reported last week were among the following three age groups:
41-50yo (133 cases)
31-40yo (128 cases)
21-30yo (128 cases)
Monthly Trends
Cases for Orange County the past week have increased. Listed below are the reflected trends.
12/14-12/20: 30 new cases
12/21-12/27: 169 new cases
12/27-1/3: 254 new cases
1/4-1/10: 790 new cases
Children born in the years 2016- 2003 (5- 18 yo):
12/14-12/20: 5 new cases
12/21-12/27: 6 new cases
12/27-1/3: 18 new cases
1/4-1/10: 82 new cases
Hospitalizations
There are 14 cases currently being hospitalized:
7 vaccinated
0 on ventilator